SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.50

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 55735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 58.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $3,537,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

