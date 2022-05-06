Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

