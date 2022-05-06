Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $39.84 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,734,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.62. 3,259,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,522. The company has a market cap of $469.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.29 and its 200 day moving average is $483.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

