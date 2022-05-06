Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $61.98 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $61,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

NYSE PSA traded down $12.39 on Friday, reaching $336.88. The company had a trading volume of 926,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.60 and its 200-day moving average is $360.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.55 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.