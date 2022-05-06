Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,890 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $7,121,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.07. 1,843,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average is $257.39. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

