Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,924 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

