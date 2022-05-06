Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Securitas has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

