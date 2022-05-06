Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Semrush by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,812. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

