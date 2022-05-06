Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.36

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 1427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Semrush alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Semrush by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semrush by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,561,000 after acquiring an additional 66,113 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Semrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.