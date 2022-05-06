Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Reaches $13.56 Million

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $6,796.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,969.54 or 0.99976238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00029860 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

