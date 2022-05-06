Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Co. International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.70 EPS.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.