Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Acquires A$10,080.00 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Deborah Page acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($7,098.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11.

About Service Stream (Get Rating)

Service Stream Limited engages in the access, design, build, installation, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Utilities. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

