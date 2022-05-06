Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Acquires A$10,080.00 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Deborah Page acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($7,098.59).
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11.
About Service Stream (Get Rating)
