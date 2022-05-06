SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT Raised to €8.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

SES stock remained flat at $$8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. SES has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts forecast that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

