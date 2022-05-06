Severn Trent’s (SVT) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,785 ($34.79).

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 3,098 ($38.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion and a PE ratio of -107.94. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,400 ($29.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,228 ($40.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,004.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,902.79.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($35.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($62,362.81).

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

