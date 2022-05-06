Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target on the stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($32.10) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.35) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,327.50 ($29.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,083.12. The company has a market cap of £175.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.