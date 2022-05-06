Shell’s (SHEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($34.35) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,633 ($32.89).

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,293 ($28.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,083.12. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,325 ($29.04). The company has a market cap of £172.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.