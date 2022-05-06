Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

