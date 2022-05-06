Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will report sales of $165.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.38 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $136.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $692.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $693.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $890.08 million, with estimates ranging from $872.83 million to $907.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,999. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.86. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

