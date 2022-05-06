ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Down 19.7%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) shares fell 19.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1,357,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,277,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

