Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of CTG stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.62. The company has a market cap of £29.98 million and a P/E ratio of 47.08. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

