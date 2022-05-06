Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of CTG stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.62. The company has a market cap of £29.98 million and a P/E ratio of 47.08. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85.55 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Christie Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Christie Group (Get Rating)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

