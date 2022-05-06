Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 230.33 ($2.88).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 158.15 ($1.98) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($64,084.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

