Short Interest in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Increases By 19.3%

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.56 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.