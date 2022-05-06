Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Cut to €15.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($18.95) to €15.70 ($16.53) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
