Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.68. 2,872,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,165. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after buying an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.