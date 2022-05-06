Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SFNC opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

