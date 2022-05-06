SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

SPNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,112. SiriusPoint has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

