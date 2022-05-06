Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €176.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €176.00 ($185.26) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €126.40 ($133.05) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($179.26). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.