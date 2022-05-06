Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skillz stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,752. Skillz has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $815.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Skillz by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

