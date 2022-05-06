Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36 EPS.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $105.71. 2,872,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,400. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $197.62.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.