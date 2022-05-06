Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

