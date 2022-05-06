Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

ZZZ stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$27.30. 127,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,838. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.40 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

