Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,581. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

