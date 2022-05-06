Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $5.76 on Friday, hitting $216.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

