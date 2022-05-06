SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.79.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.96. 480,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.14 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

