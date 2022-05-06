SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.79.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.96. The company had a trading volume of 480,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.48. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.14 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.