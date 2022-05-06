Societe Generale Trims Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price to €14.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 233,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,555. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.