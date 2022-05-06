SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 6.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 1,481,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 46,605,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

