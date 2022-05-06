SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.

NYSE SWI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 7,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

