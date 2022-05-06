Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,790 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

PJAN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,229. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

