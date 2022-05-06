Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $66.14. 74,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,261. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.