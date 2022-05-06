Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,350,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

