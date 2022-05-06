Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.82. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

