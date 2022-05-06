Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 186 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 216,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63. The company has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

