Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.82

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.82 and last traded at 3.82, with a volume of 23699 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.20.

SOND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonder from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 8.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 4.65.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The business had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sonder in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,972,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

