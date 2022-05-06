SOS Hydration, Inc. (SOSH) Plans to Raise $10 Million in May 10th IPO

SOS Hydration, Inc. (SOSH) is planning to raise $10 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, May 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,800,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$6.50 per share.

In the last year, SOS Hydration, Inc. generated $3.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.1 million. SOS Hydration, Inc. has a market-cap of $39.9 million.

Maxim Group acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

SOS Hydration, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This IPO is a unit offering. IPOScoop has NO Call on unit IPOs. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock. The company has applied to list its stock and warrants on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol “SOSH” for the stock and the proposed symbol “SOSHW” for the warrants.) SOS Hydration, Inc. was founded by a veteran, a physician and a former professional track athlete, who were driven by their desire for a hydration product that could absorb quickly and had less sugar available products. SOS is an electrolyte replacement drink in the hydration drink category that provides products with less sugar than traditional sports drinks such as Gatorade. Our products include SOS Hydration liquids and powders as well as our PAW Patrol kids’ brand. (Incorporated in Nevada) SOS specializes in providing electrolyte-enhanced products to consumers and organizations worldwide. The founders used the base line formula that the World Health Organization (the “WHO”) developed, called an oral rehydration solution, but lowered the sugar, added electrolytes that are balanced for active lifestyles (e.g., chloride is the electrolyte that is the second-most lost in perspiration) and then added the minerals zinc and magnesium. The product, with its low sugar but high electrolyte concentration, activates the sodium glucose cotransport system, which is the body’s mechanism for transporting water and electrolytes into its cells. SOS began in retail with a six-store test in Kroger. Consumers can purchase our products through e-commerce channels, including the company’s own websites, and at approximately 12,000 brick-and-mortar retail stores, including Walmart, CVS, Kroger (and its subsidiaries), Whole Foods and other retail locations. **Note: For the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, our revenue was $3.72 million, and our net loss was $7.09 million. (Note: SOS Hydration, Inc. increased its unit IPO’s size to 1.82 million units, up from 1.59 million units, and kept the price range at $4.50 to $6.50, to raise $10.01 million, according to an S-1/A filing late on Friday, April 22, 2022; this was the deal’s second increase in size in April, SEC filings showed. The initial size was 1.36 million units. There was some expectation that this deal might get priced on May 5, 2022, but that did not happen.) “.

SOS Hydration, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 17 employees. The company is located at 4822 Sterling Drive Boulder, CO 80301 and can be reached via phone at (303) 834-9170 or on the web at http://www.soshydration.com/.

