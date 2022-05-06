Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NYSE SHC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sotera Health by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,770,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

