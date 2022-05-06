Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.57). 12,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 73,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of £91.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.60.

In other news, insider Jay LeCoque bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £129,000 ($161,149.28).

About Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

