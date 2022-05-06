SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Get SouthState alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SouthState by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SouthState by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.