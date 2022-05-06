Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 913,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,357,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

