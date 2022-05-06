Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $89.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.